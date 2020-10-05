Maine boy shovels sweet Mother’s Day 'I love you' message for mom into snow

Whether you get to see your mom today or not, Noah shows us there is always a way to make her feel extra special.

CROSS LAKE TWP, Maine — It’s Mother’s Day, a day to celebrate mom. But for many, the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to remain physically apart. Just open any social media site and it’s flooded with Mother’s Day messages from children who long for a hug from their mom.

While today may bring sadness to some people, it’s also inspiring us all to show our love for mom in the most extraordinary ways.

On Sunday, ten-year-old Noah, sheltering in place with his family on Cross Lake, Maine, decided to create a unique and thoughtful Mother’s Day card by shoveling an “I love you” message into the snow.

His father, Jim Gamage, says when they were finished with their creation, they called Noah’s mom over to the window to open the shades. “When she did Noah had the letter taped on the window for her to see and then obviously, she then saw the snow card with us making a heart with our hands,” said Gamage.