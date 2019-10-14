GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At Gerald R. Ford Airport Monday, a special 5-year-old boy was presented with a flight crew outfit from Allegiant Air.

Stephen, or "SJ," of Marshall, has a congenital heart condition, and his family is flying to Orlando to have his once-in-a-lifetime wish granted at the Walt Disney World Resort. At his gate, Allegiant Air presented him with the outfit.

While anticipating his wish, SJ asked his wish-granting volunteers if he could hand out snacks during his flight to Orlando as a wish enhancement.

He and his family were recently surprised on stage at Make-A-Wish Michigan's Walk For Wishes — West event by Ben Orange, Allegiant Air's general manager of base operations at Gerald R. Ford Airport, with the news that SJ would be able to hand out snacks to passengers.

Allegiant Air has had an eight-year partnership with Make-A-Wish, helping to fulfill the wishes of more than 1,800 children.

