GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Not everyone can always enjoy the holiday cheer, but this year, staff at Mary Free Bed made sure their patients felt every bit of Christmas magic.

Wednesday night, the patients and families staying at the rehabilitation hospital has a chance to walk or wheel through a personal Christmas lights display in the Outdoor Therapy Garden.

According to a release from the hospital, the lights are modeled after the annual Christmas Lite Show at Fifth Third Ballpark.

There was also a hot cocoa bar from Biggby Coffee, crafting with members of Artist Creating Together, carols sung by the MSU Medical Student Carolers and furry friends from West Michigan Therapy Dogs.

It was a night full of smiles and wonder. Mary Free Bed hopes the event becomes a tradition at the hospital for years to come.

