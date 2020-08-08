Michigan boys praised for returning wallet with $364 inside

“Logan and Austin are Wayland Police Citizens of the Day."

WAYLAND, Mich. — Two western Michigan boys who found a wallet filled with cash are being praised for turning their find over to local police.

The Wayland Police Department says the two boys, identified only as Austin and Logan, approached officers outside the department’s headquarters and gave them the wallet.

MLive.com reports the officers found that the wallet contained $364 in cash and a deputy later delivered it to its rightful owner, a man from the nearby community of Hopkins.

The police department declared in a Wednesday posting on Facebook that “Logan and Austin are Wayland Police Citizens of the Day," adding “Way to go gents!”

