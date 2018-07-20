MUSKEGON, Mich. - A plan to gift a Lowell family with the items taken from them just a week ago, came to fruition Friday morning.

The Jannenga family woke up to find their five family kayaks along with their trailer had been stolen on July 11. The kayaks were purchased using money pooled together by the three Jannenga siblings.

An employee at the largest kayak maker in the world, Hemisphere Design Work, heard their story and banded together support to right the wrong.

At 9:15 a.m. on Friday—less than two weeks after the kayaks were stolen—the Jannenga family drove into the Muskegon-based company's parking lot welcomed by dozens of employees.

"We are overwhelmed," said mother, Jane Jannenga.

Employees of Hemisphere Design Works hugged the Jannengas and asked for photos from their next kayak trip.

"You feel like you’re just an average family... and to have such a huge response—you know—it’s kind of humbling. Things like this don’t usually happen to us," Jannenga said of her family of five.

Wes Mooney, vice president of marketing and sales for the company, said this was the perfect first opportunity to help out a Michigan family.

"We love that they are using our products to make memories," Mooney said.

Jane said they plan to get out on the water just as soon as the weather allows.

