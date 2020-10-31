Nurses dress neonatal intensive care babies for Halloween

NICU babies dressed as pumpkins, mermaids and ghosts are bringing joy to families for the holiday.

ATLANTA — Each year, nurses in the NICU unit at WellStar Health System's facilities in Metro Atlanta, have a tradition of dressing their tiny charges in Halloween costumes to bring some Halloween joy and fun for all.

This year, adorable pumpkins, mermaids, ghosts and other characters could be found throughout the wards at WellStar's Neonatal Intensive Care units at WellStar Cobb Hospital in Austell and WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta.

The nurses take the time to dress the infants in soft, adorable costumes, and take photos that bring joy to the families and staff during Halloween week.

There are 20 NICU beds at WellStar Cobb Hospital and 24 NICU beds at WellStar Kennestone Hospital that provide care for premature infants and those with life-threatening conditions.