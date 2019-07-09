CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above is of another teen who cuts grass to help others in Mebane.

12-year-old, Jaylin Clyburn is a huge Panthers fan! So, when the Panthers found out he has his own business they wanted to help.

Jaylin started his own business of cutting grass so he can one day pay for his college education. He said he didn’t want to put the financial burden on his mother. He also has a heart for helping others in his community.

"I love to help people. Like open the door for people and help my elders," Jaylin said.

When the Panthers got the word about Jaylin, they put him to work! They invited him to come to the Panthers stadium to help cut the grass.

As he was mowing, Panthers Coach, Ron Rivera showed up on a golf cart. That’s when Jaylin ran over and gave him a huge hug.

Coach Rivera said, “I think that’s so impressive one and our friends over here at Lowe’s they got a really nice gift for you.”

Jaylin got a brand new lawnmower in Panthers blue, of course, and an official Panthers ground keepers t-shirt, and a football autographed by Cam!

That’s pretty cool Jaylin! Keep it up!

