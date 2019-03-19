GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Recovering from an illness can be difficult, and sometimes a bit boring. Patients at Spectrum Health's Meijer Heart Center know this first hand, as many of them are hospitalized for weeks while they recover.

John Bowmen underwent a heart transplant six years ago, but was back in the hospital this week for a check-up. To help pass the time, he says he watched a crane operator work on a project just outside his window.

Tuesday morning, Pioneer crane operator Rob Jernberg, made John's day by giving him a special surprise and hanging a banner that said "get well soon" on his machinery.

John could see the sign from his window and was elated at the message. Both men say they plan to go out to dinner, which could be soon since John gets out of the hospital Tuesday.

