COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — This holiday season, stories about generous tippers are making the rounds. In Georgia, one Cracker Barrel server was given a $1,100 tip and in New Jersey, an IHOP server was tipped $1,200.

And right here in West Michigan, a server at Amore Trattoria Italiana in Comstock Park was given a $1,000 tip Tuesday evening.

A Facebook post from the restaurant says eight women came into the restaurant and surprised the server.

"She still can't believe it. We can't believe it," the post reads. "They all hugged her, thanked her for her great service, left her this note with cash in it."

The server and the restaurant are both grateful for the women's generosity.

