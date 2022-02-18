Several fire departments rescue dog from burning home in Muskegon

While all people had made it out of the home safely, Ace the German Shepard, was still inside.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Charter Township Fire Department, assisted by several other crews, left no one behind when a house went up in flames Friday afternoon.

Initial reports showed all people had made it out of the home safely, but a dog was still trapped inside. Fire crews began fighting the flames when they saw Ace, a 95 pound German Shepard, appear in the second story window.

Crews placed a ladder at the window they saw Ace, but the dog would not come close enough for a rescue. After several attempts, firefighters entered the home to find Ace unresponsive inside. He was quickly moved to the window and down the ladder safely.

Thanks to special animal oxygen masks donated by the Animal Clinic of Muskegon, crews were able to administer and treat Ace on scene.

Crews put an all out effort to save Ace, then spent several hours extinguishing the fire, which was fully cleared around 6 p.m.

Ace was then taken to the animal clinic where he was treated. Ace returned to the sight after crews had finished extinguishing the flames, to thank firefighters and take a group photo.

The fire department reminds pet owners that going back inside for pets is always a bad idea, but personnel will always do everything they can to rescue your pets.

