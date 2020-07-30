Four deputies posed with their newborn daughters and even the sheriff got in on the action with his new granddaughter.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. — Cute doesn’t even begin to describe the adorableness that was captured during a photo session at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia!

The baby girls were all dressed to the nines wearing blue bows and matching onesies featuring a heart with the wording, “My hero.”

We’re not sure how many diapers were changed during the photo session, or if there was any crying involved but we do know the girls already have their dads wrapped around their little fingers. The little ones are also very photogenic.

Photographer Brad Holley shared the photos on Facebook for the world to enjoy.

He wrote, “I think that it's pretty cool to have 5 girl babies, all born so close together, in one department. As you can imagine, it's a little difficult to get 5 babies to all cooperate at the same time, but we did the best that we could and they were all sooo cute! More to come later!”

The girls look like they’re ready for duty with their dads and we’re sure they’re going to be spoiled with lots of love!

