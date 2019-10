TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — Another cat-astrophe avoided. 🐱

That's how the Sylvania Township Police Department described the situation on Facebook after rescuing a kitten stuck under the hood of a vehicle.

Officers responded to the call and found that the kitten had hitched a ride to Sylvania from Michigan.

As soon as he heard about the story, Office Meyers of the Sylvania Township Fire Department wanted to adopt the little guy.

The rest, as Sylvania Township PD says, is hiss-tory!