GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When Dawson Babiak, 9, was a cancer patient at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, he started a toy drive for other kids there.

For the past five holiday seasons, Dawson, his family and Hopkins Public Schools have collected toys for patients at the hospital. But last year was the first time Dawson donated the toys after being declared cancer free.

Now, the toy drive continues to get bigger and better. Those gifts were delivered to the hospital on Tuesday.

"It means the world to us," said Jason Babiak, Dawson's father. "It's knowing that these children, in this wonderful hospital, can think about better times, can think beyond the scope of their immediate treatment.

Babiak also said toys made a big impact on Dawson when he was going through treatment.

This was the largest toy donation yet, Babiak said.

