COOPERSVILLE, Mich. - Volunteers thanked a West Michigan Army Veteran by giving Tracy Little's home some much needed upgrades on Tuesday.

Little has been on five tours of duty and she received the Bronze Star for heroic achievement or service in combat. She's also a single mom to two young boys.

The volunteers came from Home Depot, Habitat for Humanity and the non-profit Has Heart. They helped renovate the bathroom, basement and playroom of the house as well as building a new deck and patio.

They also cleared nearly two acres of brush and bought Little a new lawnmower.

Little has also volunteered with Habitat For Humanity. She is a full-time student at Ferris State.

