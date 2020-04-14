GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Couples who were planning to get married during the end of March and the month of April are having to quickly shift gears because of social distancing, either having a small ceremony or postponing the celebration all together.

But a nurse and a physician's assistant at Metro Health found a unique venue after they decided to not let COVID-19 get in the way of their plans to get married in mid-April.

Melanie Bork and Bradley Wernette had their wedding at Metro Health.

The original plan was to get married in front of 110 family and friends in Petoskey. But COVID-19 closures made that impossible.

Instead of getting married in front of 110 family and friends, Melanie Bork and Bradley Wernette tied the knot in front of a couple of colleagues and a hospital chaplain.

Instead, on Monday night, April 13, the couple tied the knot with two co-workers as witnesses and a hospital chaplain officiating. Family and friends were still able to watch the union through a live stream the hospital set up.

John DeVries has been a chaplain at Metro Health for eight years. This is not his first wedding, but normally it's when a patient is too sick to have the wedding anywhere else.

“It is really nice to have a wedding to focus on and to show there are good things going on during this unprecedented time,” DeVries said.

The couple hopes to have a party this summer with family and friends to celebrate and take a belated honeymoon trip, but for now they're just excited to be getting married.

“We can say that we’re more excited about the marriage than one day of a party and a wedding. We’re more excited about the rest of our lives and a marriage,” Bork said.

Melanie Bork and Bradley Wernette streamed their wedding for family and friends.

