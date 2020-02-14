GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rick Kitchen came to Mary Free Bed for rehabilitation Feb. 1 after suffering a stroke. When he arrived, Rick couldn’t walk and needed assistance to sit up.

Rick’s daughter, Jaslyn, was set to marry her fiancé, Scott Hatch Jr., on Feb. 13 near their home in Cadillac. When it became clear Rick wouldn’t be able to able to attend the ceremony, his family talked with Rick’s team at Mary Free Bed about bringing the wedding to him.

Rick was surprised when he came around the corner to see his daughter in her wedding dress.

"You didn't think i'd do it without you, did you?" said Jaslyn.

The ceremony was held in the hospital, staff found dress clothes for Rick to wear, a physical therapist was there to help Rick walk his daughter down the aisle, and a music therapist played the guitar for their father daughter dance.

"it's like a miracle," Rick said, "words can't describe what that means."

Watch the heartwarming wedding video here.

