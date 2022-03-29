Zeeland man who spreads joy with holiday-themed suits surprised with gift from community

"Being able to give back to him is amazing, and when I saw his eyes tearing up, that's when I started crying," said Katia Delacruz.

ZEELAND, Mich. — A few weeks ago, 13 ON YOUR SIDE told you about a Zeeland man with autism that was getting a lot of positive attention for riding his bike around town in festive suits for each holiday occasion.

Since then, community members reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE for help surprising the beloved bike rider with a gift.

Taurean Smith-Partee is an inspiration to his community. Every day, he rides his bike wearing a themed suit to fit the holiday of the month. He's used it as a way to promote inclusivity and positivity.

Smith-Partee caught the attention of local photographer, Katia Delacruz, who owns and operates Delacruz Photography out of Holland. She was inspired by what he was doing, and offered to give Smith-Partee photoshoots of him in his holiday-themed suits.

Delacruz teamed up with her friend, Savannah Helder, who helped sell magnets of Smith-Partee's St. Patrick's Day photoshoot, and raise money to give him a gift.

13 ON YOUR SIDE was there as Delacruz handed Smith-Partee an envelope.

"This is a gift from everyone," Delacruz told Smith-Partee. "Because we're grateful to have your smile, your happiness and the joy that you bring to everyone."

Smith-Partee opened the envelope to find $1,000 raised for him by the community. His jaw dropped.

"I don't know what to say but thank you," he told Delacruz as he hugged her and they both cried, "I've never felt so alive before."

"You can use it for anything you need," said Delacruz, "for your suits, or anything for your bike!"

"We wanted to make it really special," she added, "and I think we accomplished that for him."

"I used to feel like I was nobody," said Smith-Partee, "because some people didn't appreciate how I am because of my autism, but when I discovered that it was a gift, I decided to not give up."

"Getting this gift made me feel like warm and fuzzy inside and feel so alive," he added. "Like I'm finally being noticed and not being so much of an outcast or being overlooked."

Delacruz was brought to tears as she hugged him, saying she felt that there was no one more deserving of love and support than Smith-Partee.

"Being able to give back to him is amazing, and when I saw his eyes tearing up, that's when I started crying," she said. "It was a really beautiful feeling."

And Smith-Partee said this gift was just another wonderful reminder of why he will continue to ride his bike in his suits around the community.

"I love the feeling to make other people feel good themselves," Smith-Partee said.

