Heritage Hill Association announces Weekend Tour of Homes in May

Seven families have opened their doors to the public in this historically significant and vibrant neighborhood.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Heritage Hill Weekend Tour of Homes announced its return after a two-year hiatus.

The popular tour will feature seven historic homes in the Heritage Hill community and two public buildings, the Calkins Law Office and the Custer Alumni House.

Heritage Hill is known as one of the country's oldest urban historic districts and was named as one of the country’s “Best Old House Neighborhoods” by This Old House.

The community features 1,300 homes in a variety of styles from Greek Revival to Prairie. The homes in the community date back from as far as 1843.

The event will take place on May 21 and 22.

Tickets are available now through Eventbrite and cost $18. Tickets purchased on the day of the tour cost $25.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Heritage Hill Association and its programs to preserve homes in the neighborhood.

The Heritage Hill Association boasts a wide variety of architectural designs on the 2022 tour, "from an elegant brick Georgian Revival with ornate woodwork to a cozy, working-class masterpiece. Frank Lloyd Wright’s Prairie Style offers a breathtaking look to the future, while a shingle-style Victorian Grand Old Lady is steeped in the past, acting in her current role as a charming bed and breakfast. An artistic interior redesign has creatively transformed an American Craftsman home while a brick Tudor retains its original classic beauty."

"There are also two newly-renovated homes on the tour: one an imposing Georgian Revival, the other a farmhouse that was moved intact to its present location from one block away," the association added in a statement.

Learn more about the tour at heritagehillweb.org.

