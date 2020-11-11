Hesperia Community schools creates heartwarming video for Veterans Day

Students and staff at Hesperia Community schools wanted to share their gratitude this year for Veterans Day with a special video.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Every year, the students and staff at Hesperia Community schools put together a Veterans Day breakfast and assembly.

However, due to COVID-19, this year the students and staff had to come up with a new way to show their appreciation to our veterans. and decided to create a video with every student.

Watch the full video here.

