GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - On Friday, July 27, we got to celebrate a milestone birthday with one of our 13 ON YOUR SIDE coworkers!

Today we celebrated the 80th birthday of one of our receptionists, Kal Kamyszek.

If you watch our weekend morning news, you might remember the cooking segments Kal did a few years ago.

In addition to greeting visitors, Kal is well known for sharing some of her wonderful baked goods with all of us here at the station.

Before joining us 10 years ago at age 70, Kal married, raised five children and now has eight grandchildren, four great grand children -- with another on the way!

Kal says she has no plans to retire, telling us this morning she will either be, "kicked out or carried out!"

Always such a joy to be around -- thanks for all you do Kal, and happy birthday!

