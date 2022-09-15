2 Michigan towns named among spookiest Halloween destinations

Trips to Discover shared a list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween and two Michigan locations made the list.

DEARBORN, Mich. — If you are looking for an extra spooky Halloween experience this year, there are two Michigan towns that said to be the best places to celebrate the holiday.

The travel website Trips To Remember released a list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween and they highlighted two Michigan locals that are known for their Halloween celebrations.

Romeo, Michigan

This small Michigan village is just north of Detroit and is known for its Halloween spirit. The town converges on a single street on Halloween for a celebration that is truly amazing.

Terror on Tillson Street is a long-running tradition that includes about 30 homes on the normally quiet street. The homes are decked out to the max with Halloween decoration that delight and horrify the trick-or-treaters. Some of the homes in the area date all the way back to the 1850s adding to the spooky ambiance.

The Halloween event is so popular that people come from all over the state, and sometimes even from around the country, to enjoy the terror and trick-or-treat for candy.

The tradition has been going for years now and is entirely funded by the homeowners, handing out thousands of pieces of candy each Halloween.

Terror on Tillson also raises money for the Wounded Warrior Project and Romeo High School's vocational and athletic programs. They also provide a special day-time event for families with kids who are fighting juvenile cancer, where the kids get to trick-or-treat in a safe environment.

The street is entirely open to the public and you can visit the street and check out the displays starting in early October, but you will have to stop by on Halloween to see it in all of its horrifying glory.

Dearborn, Michigan

You might not think of Dearborn as a scary destination for Halloween, but the city has a very unique way of celebrating the holiday.

Dearborn is home to Greenfield Village, which is a collection of nearly 100 historic buildings and other attractions relocated by Henry Ford. Some of the buildings include: Ford's childhood home, the Wright brother's workshop and Thomas Edison's laboratory.

During Halloween, the village turns into a truly haunting affair with ghostly performances, costumed storybook characters, fall themes and harvest markets.

The event is known as Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village and has been pleasing visitors for over four decades.

Visitors can enjoy over 1,000 jack-o'-lanterns throughout the streets and Halloween décor at every turn. There is also a special "Hallowe'en Express" train that takes riders through the village where they will witness some surprising and ghoulish scenes.

The event runs on 16 different days throughout October, beginning on Oct. 6 and ending on Oct. 30. Tickets for this event sell out quick, so if you are interested, you'll need to purchase them sooner rather than later.

