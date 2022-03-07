Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in West Michigan

A complete guide to all of the major fireworks displays in the area.

MICHIGAN, USA — If you are looking for a nice place to watch the sky get lit up with fireworks on our nation's Independence Day, then you have plenty of options in West Michigan.

We put together a complete list of all of the major 4th of July fireworks displays in the area.

If you know of a fireworks display that isn't on the list, send us a message and we will add it.

Allegan County

Monday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair and find a spot at one of the these parks: Cook Park, Coghlin Park, Wade's Bayou and Wick's Park. Fireworks start at dusk.

Coghlin Park, 60 Griffith St, Saugatuck

Monday, July 4 from 10:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Dorr South Park, 1842 142nd Ave, Dorr

Music, a parade and carnival lead up to the fireworks show, which begins at dusk. Time is subject to change, attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

Kent County

Tuesday, June 28 at 6:35 p.m.

LMCU Ballpark, 4500 W River Dr NE, Comstock Park

West Michigan Whitecaps vs. the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Fireworks are after the game.

Saturday, July 2, parade at 11 a.m., fireworks at dusk

CalPlex, 5401 100th St, Caledonia

A community parade begins at 11 a.m. The fireworks will be at dusk and can be viewed from Duncan Lake Middle School, CalPlex or Holy Family Catholic Church.

Saturday, July 2 from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Ah-Nab-Awen Park, 220 Front Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Fireworks presented by Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort.

Saturday, July 2 at 6:35 p.m.

LMCU Ballpark, 4500 W River Dr NE, Comstock Park

West Michigan Whitecaps vs. the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Fireworks are after the game.

Sunday, July 3 at 6 p.m.

LMCU Ballpark, 4500 W River Dr NE, Comstock Park

West Michigan Whitecaps vs. the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Fireworks are after the game.

Monday, July 4 from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Kentwood City Hall, 4900 Breton Rd SE, Grand Rapids

There will be events all day including a pancake breakfast at the fire station, 5K race, parade, carnival and an evening celebration leading up to fireworks at dusk.

Monday, July 4 from 8:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Grandville Middle School, 3535 Wilson Ave SW, Grandville

A flag raising kicks off the day at Grandville Middle School followed by a parade and flyover of WWII vintage aircraft. Food vendors and entertainment from noon until dusk. Fireworks are at dusk at Grandville Middle School.

Monday, July 4 from 8:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Celebration: KDL Cascade Branch Library, 2870 Jacksmith Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Fireworks: Legacy Park, 7430 River St SE, Ada

The celebration kicks off at the library with games, carnival rides, a parade and a book sale. Fireworks are at Legacy Park at dusk.

Monday, July 4 from 8:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.

John Collins Park, 650 Lakeside Dr SE, East Grand Rapids

The celebration has four main events: Reeds Lake Trail Blazer 5K Run/Walk, parade, activities at John Collins Park and fireworks over Reeds Lake at dusk.

Monday, July 4 from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Legacy Park, 7430 River St SE, Ada

Independence Day parade, classic car show, music at Legacy Park and a fireworks display at dusk.

Ottawa County

Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m.

Waterfront Stadium, 1 N Harbor Dr, Grand Haven

The event kicks off with a Musical Fountain Show starting tentatively around 10:10 p.m., followed by fireworks and patriotic music.

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Kollen Park, 240 Kollen Park Dr, Holland

Watch the Independence Day celebration fireworks over Lake Macatawa from Kollen Park. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Monday, July 4 from 10 a.m. until 10:15 p.m.

Allendale Public Schools K-8 Campus, 10505 Learning Ln, Allendale

A parade and flyover begins at 10 a.m., followed by activities and a concert until 2 p.m. Fireworks are at dusk.

Mason County

Monday, July 4 from 8:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.

S.S. Badger Lake Michigan Carferry Service, 701 Maritime Dr, Ludington

Ride on the S.S. Badger along the lakeshore and view fireworks from all over West Michigan.

Muskegon County

Saturday, July 2 from noon until 11 p.m.

Downtown Muskegon

This is a two-day festival with music, food and more on Friday and Saturday. Fireworks are at dusk on Saturday, July 2.

Van Buren County

Sunday, July 3 from 10:30 p.m. until 11:15 p.m.

Riverfront Park, 345 Water St, South Haven

Fireworks at dusk at the North Pier with viewing areas at Riverfront Park and North and South Beaches.

