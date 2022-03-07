Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in West Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — If you are looking for a nice place to watch the sky get lit up with fireworks on our nation's Independence Day, then you have plenty of options in West Michigan.
We put together a complete list of all of the major 4th of July fireworks displays in the area.
Allegan County
- Monday, July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair and find a spot at one of the these parks: Cook Park, Coghlin Park, Wade's Bayou and Wick's Park. Fireworks start at dusk.
- Coghlin Park, 60 Griffith St, Saugatuck
- Monday, July 4 from 10:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.
- Dorr South Park, 1842 142nd Ave, Dorr
- Music, a parade and carnival lead up to the fireworks show, which begins at dusk. Time is subject to change, attendees are encouraged to arrive early.
Kent County
- Tuesday, June 28 at 6:35 p.m.
- LMCU Ballpark, 4500 W River Dr NE, Comstock Park
- West Michigan Whitecaps vs. the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Fireworks are after the game.
- Saturday, July 2, parade at 11 a.m., fireworks at dusk
- CalPlex, 5401 100th St, Caledonia
- A community parade begins at 11 a.m. The fireworks will be at dusk and can be viewed from Duncan Lake Middle School, CalPlex or Holy Family Catholic Church.
- Saturday, July 2 from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.
- Ah-Nab-Awen Park, 220 Front Ave NW, Grand Rapids
- Grand Rapids Fireworks presented by Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort.
- Saturday, July 2 at 6:35 p.m.
- LMCU Ballpark, 4500 W River Dr NE, Comstock Park
- West Michigan Whitecaps vs. the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Fireworks are after the game.
- Sunday, July 3 at 6 p.m.
- LMCU Ballpark, 4500 W River Dr NE, Comstock Park
- West Michigan Whitecaps vs. the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Fireworks are after the game.
- Monday, July 4 from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.
- Kentwood City Hall, 4900 Breton Rd SE, Grand Rapids
- There will be events all day including a pancake breakfast at the fire station, 5K race, parade, carnival and an evening celebration leading up to fireworks at dusk.
- Monday, July 4 from 8:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.
- Grandville Middle School, 3535 Wilson Ave SW, Grandville
- A flag raising kicks off the day at Grandville Middle School followed by a parade and flyover of WWII vintage aircraft. Food vendors and entertainment from noon until dusk. Fireworks are at dusk at Grandville Middle School.
- Monday, July 4 from 8:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.
- Celebration: KDL Cascade Branch Library, 2870 Jacksmith Ave SE, Grand Rapids
- Fireworks: Legacy Park, 7430 River St SE, Ada
- The celebration kicks off at the library with games, carnival rides, a parade and a book sale. Fireworks are at Legacy Park at dusk.
- Monday, July 4 from 8:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.
- John Collins Park, 650 Lakeside Dr SE, East Grand Rapids
- The celebration has four main events: Reeds Lake Trail Blazer 5K Run/Walk, parade, activities at John Collins Park and fireworks over Reeds Lake at dusk.
- Monday, July 4 from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.
- Legacy Park, 7430 River St SE, Ada
- Independence Day parade, classic car show, music at Legacy Park and a fireworks display at dusk.
Ottawa County
- Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m.
- Waterfront Stadium, 1 N Harbor Dr, Grand Haven
- The event kicks off with a Musical Fountain Show starting tentatively around 10:10 p.m., followed by fireworks and patriotic music.
- Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
- Kollen Park, 240 Kollen Park Dr, Holland
- Watch the Independence Day celebration fireworks over Lake Macatawa from Kollen Park. Fireworks begin at dusk.
- Monday, July 4 from 10 a.m. until 10:15 p.m.
- Allendale Public Schools K-8 Campus, 10505 Learning Ln, Allendale
- A parade and flyover begins at 10 a.m., followed by activities and a concert until 2 p.m. Fireworks are at dusk.
Mason County
- Monday, July 4 from 8:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.
- S.S. Badger Lake Michigan Carferry Service, 701 Maritime Dr, Ludington
- Ride on the S.S. Badger along the lakeshore and view fireworks from all over West Michigan.
Muskegon County
- Saturday, July 2 from noon until 11 p.m.
- Downtown Muskegon
- This is a two-day festival with music, food and more on Friday and Saturday. Fireworks are at dusk on Saturday, July 2.
Van Buren County
- Sunday, July 3 from 10:30 p.m. until 11:15 p.m.
- Riverfront Park, 345 Water St, South Haven
- Fireworks at dusk at the North Pier with viewing areas at Riverfront Park and North and South Beaches.
