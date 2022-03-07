x
Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in West Michigan

A complete guide to all of the major fireworks displays in the area.
Credit: Getty Images
People standing in front of a colorful fireworks display.

MICHIGAN, USA — If you are looking for a nice place to watch the sky get lit up with fireworks on our nation's Independence Day, then you have plenty of options in West Michigan.

We put together a complete list of all of the major 4th of July fireworks displays in the area.

If you know of a fireworks display that isn't on the list, send us a message and we will add it.

Allegan County

Saugatuck 4th of July Fireworks

  • Monday, July 4 at 9 p.m.
  • Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair and find a spot at one of the these parks: Cook Park, Coghlin Park, Wade's Bayou and Wick's Park. Fireworks start at dusk.
  • Coghlin Park, 60 Griffith St, Saugatuck

Dorr Fireworks

  • Monday, July 4 from 10:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.
  • Dorr South Park, 1842 142nd Ave, Dorr
  • Music, a parade and carnival lead up to the fireworks show, which begins at dusk. Time is subject to change, attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

Kent County

West Michigan Whitecaps Home Game

  • Tuesday, June 28 at 6:35 p.m.
  • LMCU Ballpark, 4500 W River Dr NE, Comstock Park
  • West Michigan Whitecaps vs. the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Fireworks are after the game.

Caledonia Independence Day Celebration

  • Saturday, July 2, parade at 11 a.m., fireworks at dusk
  • CalPlex, 5401 100th St, Caledonia
  • A community parade begins at 11 a.m. The fireworks will be at dusk and can be viewed from Duncan Lake Middle School, CalPlex or Holy Family Catholic Church. 

Grand Rapids Fireworks

  • Saturday, July 2 from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.
  • Ah-Nab-Awen Park, 220 Front Ave NW, Grand Rapids
  • Grand Rapids Fireworks presented by Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort.

West Michigan Whitecaps Home Game

  • Saturday, July 2 at 6:35 p.m.
  • LMCU Ballpark, 4500 W River Dr NE, Comstock Park
  • West Michigan Whitecaps vs. the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Fireworks are after the game.

West Michigan Whitecaps Home Game

  • Sunday, July 3 at 6 p.m.
  • LMCU Ballpark, 4500 W River Dr NE, Comstock Park
  • West Michigan Whitecaps vs. the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Fireworks are after the game.

Kentwood 4th of July Celebration

  • Monday, July 4 from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.
  • Kentwood City Hall, 4900 Breton Rd SE, Grand Rapids
  • There will be events all day including a pancake breakfast at the fire station, 5K race, parade, carnival and an evening celebration leading up to fireworks at dusk.

Grandville 4th of July Celebration

  • Monday, July 4 from 8:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.
  • Grandville Middle School, 3535 Wilson Ave SW, Grandville
  • A flag raising kicks off the day at Grandville Middle School followed by a parade and flyover of WWII vintage aircraft. Food vendors and entertainment from noon until dusk. Fireworks are at dusk at Grandville Middle School.

Cascade Township July 4th Celebration

  • Monday, July 4 from 8:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.
  • Celebration: KDL Cascade Branch Library, 2870 Jacksmith Ave SE, Grand Rapids
  • Fireworks: Legacy Park, 7430 River St SE, Ada
  • The celebration kicks off at the library with games, carnival rides, a parade and a book sale. Fireworks are at Legacy Park at dusk.

East Grand Rapids 4th of July Celebration

  • Monday, July 4 from 8:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.
  • John Collins Park, 650 Lakeside Dr SE, East Grand Rapids
  • The celebration has four main events: Reeds Lake Trail Blazer 5K Run/Walk, parade, activities at John Collins Park and fireworks over Reeds Lake at dusk.

Ada Township 4th of July Celebration

  • Monday, July 4 from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.
  • Legacy Park, 7430 River St SE, Ada
  • Independence Day parade, classic car show, music at Legacy Park and a fireworks display at dusk.

Ottawa County

4th Of July Fireworks In Grand Haven

  • Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m.
  • Waterfront Stadium, 1 N Harbor Dr, Grand Haven
  • The event kicks off with a Musical Fountain Show starting tentatively around 10:10 p.m., followed by fireworks and patriotic music.

Holland's Independence Day Fireworks

  • Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
  • Kollen Park, 240 Kollen Park Dr, Holland
  • Watch the Independence Day celebration fireworks over Lake Macatawa from Kollen Park. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Allendale 4th of July Fireworks

  • Monday, July 4 from 10 a.m. until 10:15 p.m.
  • Allendale Public Schools K-8 Campus, 10505 Learning Ln, Allendale
  • A parade and flyover begins at 10 a.m., followed by activities and a concert until 2 p.m. Fireworks are at dusk.

Mason County

Lake Michigan Shoreline Fireworks Cruise

  • Monday, July 4 from 8:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.
  • S.S. Badger Lake Michigan Carferry Service, 701 Maritime Dr, Ludington
  • Ride on the S.S. Badger along the lakeshore and view fireworks from all over West Michigan.

Muskegon County

Discover Muskegon Festival

  • Saturday, July 2 from noon until 11 p.m.
  • Downtown Muskegon
  • This is a two-day festival with music, food and more on Friday and Saturday. Fireworks are at dusk on Saturday, July 2. 

Van Buren County 

Light Up the Lake in South Haven

  • Sunday, July 3 from 10:30 p.m. until 11:15 p.m.
  • Riverfront Park, 345 Water St, South Haven
  • Fireworks at dusk at the North Pier with viewing areas at Riverfront Park and North and South Beaches.

