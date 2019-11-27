GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now is crunch time, Thanksgiving is Thursday and for many people -- it's time to double and triple-check to make sure that everything is in line for the big feast.

For some, that might mean a few forgotten essentials that will prompt a last-minute trip to the store.

According to historical data by Meijer, the top five forgotten grocery items purchased on Thanksgiving Day include:

Cream Cheese

You might not think of cream cheese as a main Thanksgiving ingredient, but it is often used for appetizers, desserts and sometimes even mixed into mashed potatoes.

Cream of Mushroom Soup

You might think, “No way!” but cream of mushroom soup is a vital ingredient for casseroles and gravies.

Celery

Celery is a staple for Thanksgiving meals, used in stuffing, appetizers, soups and salads.

Butter

A pound of butter may sound like enough when you're shopping a week before Thanksgiving. It's not. In addition to the butter you'll need just to put on rolls, corn and mashed potatoes, you'll also want plenty to use in your recipes - and for leftovers. In fact, Meijer sells more butter the day before Thanksgiving than any other day of the year.

Yams/Sweet Potatoes

Don’t forget the yams. You may prefer them mashed, buttered and salted or whipped up with marshmallow and spices to resemble a dessert more than a vegetable. Either way, these time-honored veggies can be used to balance the decadence on your plate.

