GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — With a number of people staying home this thanksgiving, many will be cooking a turkey for the first time, and according to AAA, this also leaves homes at risk to catch fire.
The number one cause of those fires, is leaving the kitchen unattended.
Listed below are some of the many dangers to look out for.
- Have someone on cooking duty at all times.
- If you have to leave the kitchen, turn off cooking equipment first.
- Limit distractions by planning video chats, chores, and other activities outside of meal preparation time.
- Put snacks, games, and toys in another room to keep your kitchen clear of people.
- And of course, have a fully functioning fire extinguisher handy.
