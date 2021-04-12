Instead of graffiti covering buildings in Knoxville, an artist is painting scenes from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on them instead.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As people drive through Knoxville, they can see holiday decorations of all kinds. Lights glimmer on trees and buildings, wreaths hang from doors and now, scenes from classic Christmas movies are showing up on the sides of buildings.

Some artists in North Knoxville are painting over graffiti with scenes from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the classic 1964 holiday movie. The scenes include Rudolph, Yukon Cornelius, the Abominable Snow Monster, Sam the Snowman and, of course, Santa Claus.

"People appreciate it, thumbs up all day and people trying to give us a pat on the back," said Eric White, one of the artists. "They appreciate it, they like it."

The artists have also created works of art that can be seen along the river in South Knoxville and said they are always looking for business owners with walls they want to be painted.

The artists are working on a building at the intersection of Pershing Street and Atlantic Avenue, near a bus stop and Lincoln Park United Methodist Church. the artists said they have worked on it for two days so far and expect it to be finished Saturday.