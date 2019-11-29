KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Woodland Mall is home to a number of retailers that Black Friday shoppers will be interested in checking out.

The mall is preparing for an exceptional turnout this year after the mall's $100 million redevelopment and renovation project, opening Von Maur and several other new, first-to-market stores and the Cheesecake Factory. Crowds are expected to be bigger than ever.

On Black Friday, the mall and select retailers open at 6 a.m. to accommodate the shopping frenzy.

According to mall officials, traffic has been up substantially in October and November as shoppers rediscover Woodland Mall.

Other events at the Woodland Mall:

Photos with Santa

Nov. 9 through Dec. 24 at Center Court. Check the Woodland Mall's website to book ahead and get pricing on the photos.

Pet Photos with Santa

Every Monday starting Nov. 11 through Dec. 16 at Center Court. All pets much be on a lead, in a carrier or held by the owner at all times.

Snowflake Social

Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. until noon. There will be Starbucks hot chocolate, festive activities with the Kent District Library and crafts, live music and chances to take photos with Santa. More information can be found here.

Princess Party with Santa

Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. There will be live music, treats, princesses and a chance to meet Santa. As well as crafts and gifts. More information can be found here.

Check the Woodland Mall's event calendar for even more festive fun.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.





