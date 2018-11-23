GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Thousands of shoppers are in search of the best deals on everything from electronics, clothing appliances and more. The goal of Black Friday has not changed. However, some retailers find the customers experience is quite different.

"I like it like this, nice and quiet. You don't have to worry about all the pandemonium and the other stuff.It is tradition," says Fredericka Brown, who spent the morning shopping at the Knapp's Corner Meijer store.

That is the general consensus from both customers and employers. Jay Mahabir, the market director, attributes the change to Meijer offering wee-long ads and deals.

The pros are just being able to be very convenient to the customer. Customers came in, when they wanted, and there is just a different spirit in the air with everyone being able to do it on their own time," he said. "It does feel a little bit different, but I think people are happier, overall. There are always a group of people that are great shoppers that have great regimented Fridays. But, for the most part people have been very, very spirited. Even today, as I walked around the store and talked to customers, they are very happy today. It is very interesting the vibe is still the same."

Brown says while she shops all year, Black Friday shopping is a tradition. Tradition or not, it is the deals and discounts that keep customers coming through the doors.

"All deals, in general, have been really strong throughout. We have a lot of deals going on in our fashion department. We have buy one get one shoes for $1. We have small appliances that are going for 30% to 40% off. We have 30% to 40% off toys. All of our hot toys right now are on ad. Just throughout the store there are a lot of great deals," said Mahabir. "Also, with Toys R' Us gone, we are working to make sure we have enough toys on our shelves and stocked and ready. We know we are going to see an influx. We are already seeing an influx customers come in. What we are doing now is making sure we have enough and that people are happy when they come in and not disappointed."

