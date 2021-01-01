Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park taking real Christmas trees for wildlife

The Christmas trees will be used for the animals in the park.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Looking to get rid of your (real) Christmas tree this year? Well, you're in luck because the Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park will gladly take your trees.

On the Boulder Ridge Wild Park Facebook page, they posted, "Have a (real) Christmas tree you'd like to get rid of? We would love to have it! Please feel free to come drop off your real Christmas tree in our parking lot and we will use it for the animals! Thanks and we hope you had a Merry Christmas!"

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park is located at 8313 Pratt Lake Ave SE Alto, Michigan. The park has 80 acres of exotic animals.

To learn more about Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park, visit boulderridgewap.com

