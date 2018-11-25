CASCADE, Mich. - Cascade Township launched the start of the holiday season with its annual tree lighting ceremony on Sunday evening.

This year's event included a performance from the Original Dickens Carolers, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause and a holiday gift for kids. Santa Clause arrived to the lighting on a Cascade fire truck.

Cascade has 14-foot tree this year, which will be placed in the middle of the lawn at the Cascade Historical Museum gardens.

The event was free.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM