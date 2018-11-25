CASCADE, Mich. - Cascade Township launched the start of the holiday season with its annual tree lighting ceremony on Sunday evening.

This year's event included a performance from the Original Dickens Carolers, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause and a holiday gift for kids. Santa Clause arrived to the lighting on a Cascade fire truck.

Cascade has 14-foot tree this year, which will be placed in the middle of the lawn at the Cascade Historical Museum gardens.

The event was free.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM