GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is opening its annual holiday display on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

Christmas and Holiday Traditions Around the World will be on display until Jan. 6, 2019. The exhibition features nearly 400,000 lights, carolers, rooftop reindeer and 42 international trees and displays.

Meijer Gardens aims to honor holiday cultures from around the world with the exhibit.

During the holidays, there is an accompanying Railway Garden exhibit that incorporates gardens, miniature buildings and model trains.

🎄 The Scenic Corridor is bustling today! Our volunteers are hard at work decorating the trees for our Christmas and Holiday Traditions Around the World exhibition. The exhibition begins November 20!

