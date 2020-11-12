'Chit-Chat with Santa' brings Santa to your living room through virtual visits

Santa and Mrs. Claus are working from home to keep families safe this holiday!

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Santa and Mrs. Claus are now booking live, virtual visits for the holiday season leading up to Dec. 24!

Chit-Chat with Santa is a platform that allows families to schedule a personalized live video call with Santa or Mrs. Claus at their convenience to share their holiday cheer and wishes.

The virtual meetings provide families with a safe alternative to have face-to-face conversations with Santa, which may not be an option for many families this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing.

It only cost $35 for a 10-minute video chat with Santa and you can reach him by cell phone, tablet or computer. Unlimited family can join the video chat and parents can answer a short questionnaire during booking, where you can include information so Santa can make the call more personalized.

In addition to the visit with Santa, other experiences available include:

Story Time with Mrs. Claus - families can spend time with Mrs. Claus and choose from three classic Christmas stories in a 15-minute story time experience for $35.

Claus Clip - a personalized 60 to 90 second video greeting from either Santa or Mrs. Claus, perfect for busy families or families with toddlers; available for $25.

For each live call with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Chit-Chat with Santa is donating $1 to one of four pre-selected charities of the family's choice - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Ronald McDonald House Charities, ASPCA and Shepherd's Hope.

Families can choose which charity their donation will go to during booking. In addition, Chit-Chat with Santa is donating Santa visits to select charities and children's hospitals throughout the holiday season!

Calls can be booked through Dec. 24. Santa recommends that families schedule their visit at least one week in advance, if possible. Whoever books the visit will receive a reminder text message the day before and the link for the call one hour before it is scheduled to begin.

To book a call with Santa or Mrs. Claus, visit ChitChatwithSanta.com.

