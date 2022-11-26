Christmas light show brings holiday cheer to Bristolwood Drive in Walker

Shows happen each Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. from now through Christmas, including every day the week of the holiday.

WALKER, Mich. — Now that Thanksgiving is over, it's all eyes on Christmas, and light displays are starting to return to West Michigan.

All it takes is one look at Mitchell Scheckel's house to know he's a big fan of the holidays.

"I love Christmas," says Scheckel. "I drove around the neighborhoods, looking at light shows with the kids and saw something similar. And I was like, I can do that."

His light show on Bristolwood Drive in Walker began in 2019, much smaller than it is today.

"Then I added some to the windows," says Scheckel. "And then I got a little smarter and put the color changing RGBs in here. Just kind of got a little bit more advanced every year."

Now, he has close to 8,000 individual lights.

Visitors pull up, tune their radio to 90.1 FM, and enjoy a 15-minute show with lights blinking along to a mixture of classic Christmas songs and today's pop hits.

"We'll get on average 30 cars or so a day that'll kind of come through," says Scheckel.

His biggest goal is to share his love of Christmas with everyone who stops by.

"Hopefully other people get a really good kick out of it and bring some Christmas spirit to the, you know, to the next generation."

