Cinnamon Coca-Cola is back in time for the holidays

The most festive cola of the season is back!

ATLANTA — Coca-Cola has announced it will bring back it's spiciest soda for another holiday season.

Coca-Cola Cinnamon will return to store shelves for a "limited time only" in cans and bottles.

The flavor made its debut last year.

"The most festive flavor of the season is back!" said the official Coca-Cola Cinnamon website. "Get this limited-time fall favorite and enjoy the original taste of Coca-Cola with a dash of cinnamon."

The option was available last year through through Dec. 31, according to People.

Coca-Cola has introduced several new flavors in the last few years including Cherry Vanilla Coca-Coca and Orange Vanilla Coca-Cola. Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry also arrived for last year's holiday season.

Last month, Molson Coors and Coca-Cola announced they will soon be selling a new alcoholic beverage called Topo Chico Hard Seltzer. The hard seltzer will come in four flavors: Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava and Tropical Mango.

The hard seltzer is expected in the first half of 2021.

