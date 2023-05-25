Memorial Day parades in West Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — Millions of Michiganders will be observing Memorial Day this holiday weekend and there is no shortage of military pride across West Michigan.
Dozens of Memorial Day parades will take place on Monday and Tuesday across the region. Find a complete list of the parades in West Michigan below.
Allegan
- Monday, May 29 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
- Allegan County Courthouse, 113 Chestnut St, Allegan
- Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.
- Hamilton Middle School, 4845 136th Ave, Hamilton
- Monday, May 29 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.
- Ace Hardware, 135 N Anderson St, Plainwell
- Monday, May 29 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.
- Culver Street, Saugatuck
- Monday, May 29 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.
- Wayland State Police Post, 544 N. Main St., Wayland
Barry
- Monday, May 29 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
- Main Street, Middleville
Kent
- Tuesday, May 30 at 6 p.m.
- Division Street, under I-196 in Grand Rapids
- Monday, May 29 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
- Main Street, Lowell
- Monday, May 29 at 12 p.m.
- Walker Center, 4151 Remembrance Rd NW, Grand Rapids
Montcalm
- Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m.
- Corner of Egan St. and M-66 in Sheridan
Muskegon
- Monday, May 29 at 12:30 p.m.
- Fruitport Charter Township, 3113 E Pontaluna Rd, Fruitport
- Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
- Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon
Oceana
- Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.
- New Era Christian Schools, 1901 Oak Ave., New Era
- Monday, May 29 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
- First Street in Pentwater
Ottawa
- Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m.
- Main Street in Coopersville
- Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.
- Baldwin Street in Georgetown Township
- Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m.
- 8th Street and Central Ave. in Holland
- Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
- Jamestown Baptist Church, 2472 Quincy St, Hudsonville
- Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m.
- Berlin Fairgrounds, 2008 Berlin Fair Dr., Marne
- Monday, May 29 from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
- St. Marys, 406 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake
- Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.
- Main Street and Centennial in Zeeland
