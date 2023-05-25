x
Holidays

Memorial Day parades in West Michigan

Dozens of Memorial Day parades will take place on Monday and Tuesday across West Michigan.
Families come out to the Walker Memorial Day Parade.

MICHIGAN, USA — Millions of Michiganders will be observing Memorial Day this holiday weekend and there is no shortage of military pride across West Michigan.

Dozens of Memorial Day parades will take place on Monday and Tuesday across the region. Find a complete list of the parades in West Michigan below.

Allegan

Allegan Public Schools Parade

  • Monday, May 29 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
  • Allegan County Courthouse, 113 Chestnut St, Allegan

Hamilton Parade

  • Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.
  • Hamilton Middle School, 4845 136th Ave, Hamilton

Plainwell Parade

  • Monday, May 29 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.
  • Ace Hardware, 135 N Anderson St, Plainwell

Saugatuck Parade

  • Monday, May 29 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.
  • Culver Street, Saugatuck

Wayland Parade

  • Monday, May 29 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.
  • Wayland State Police Post, 544 N. Main St., Wayland

Barry

Middleville Lions Club Parade

  • Monday, May 29 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
  • Main Street, Middleville

Kent

Grand Rapids Parade

  • Tuesday, May 30 at 6 p.m.
  • Division Street, under I-196 in Grand Rapids

Lowell Parade

  • Monday, May 29 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
  • Main Street, Lowell

Walker Parade

  • Monday, May 29 at 12 p.m.
  • Walker Center, 4151 Remembrance Rd NW, Grand Rapids 

Montcalm

Sheridan Parade

  • Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m.
  • Corner of Egan St. and M-66 in Sheridan

Muskegon

Fruitport Parade

  • Monday, May 29 at 12:30 p.m.
  • Fruitport Charter Township, 3113 E Pontaluna Rd, Fruitport

Greater Muskegon Parade

  • Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
  • Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon 

Oceana

New Era Parade

  • Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.
  • New Era Christian Schools, 1901 Oak Ave., New Era

Pentwater Parade

  • Monday, May 29 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
  • First Street in Pentwater

Ottawa

Coopersville Parade

  • Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m.
  • Main Street in Coopersville

Georgetown Township Parade

  • Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.
  • Baldwin Street in Georgetown Township

Holland Parade

  • Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m.
  • 8th Street and Central Ave. in Holland

Jamestown Charter Township Parade

  • Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
  • Jamestown Baptist Church, 2472 Quincy St, Hudsonville

Marne Fest and Parade

  • Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m.
  • Berlin Fairgrounds, 2008 Berlin Fair Dr., Marne

Spring Lake Parade

  • Monday, May 29 from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
  • St. Marys, 406 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake

Zeeland Parade

  • Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.
  • Main Street and Centennial in Zeeland

