Memorial Day parades in West Michigan

Dozens of Memorial Day parades will take place on Monday and Tuesday across West Michigan.

MICHIGAN, USA — Millions of Michiganders will be observing Memorial Day this holiday weekend and there is no shortage of military pride across West Michigan.

Dozens of Memorial Day parades will take place on Monday and Tuesday across the region. Find a complete list of the parades in West Michigan below.

Allegan

Monday, May 29 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Allegan County Courthouse, 113 Chestnut St, Allegan

Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.

Hamilton Middle School, 4845 136th Ave, Hamilton

Monday, May 29 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Ace Hardware, 135 N Anderson St, Plainwell

Monday, May 29 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Culver Street, Saugatuck

Monday, May 29 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Wayland State Police Post, 544 N. Main St., Wayland

Barry

Monday, May 29 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Main Street, Middleville

Kent

Tuesday, May 30 at 6 p.m.

Division Street, under I-196 in Grand Rapids

Monday, May 29 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Main Street, Lowell

Monday, May 29 at 12 p.m.

Walker Center, 4151 Remembrance Rd NW, Grand Rapids

Montcalm

Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m.

Corner of Egan St. and M-66 in Sheridan

Muskegon

Monday, May 29 at 12:30 p.m.

Fruitport Charter Township, 3113 E Pontaluna Rd, Fruitport

Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon

Oceana

Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.

New Era Christian Schools, 1901 Oak Ave., New Era

Monday, May 29 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

First Street in Pentwater

Ottawa

Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m.

Main Street in Coopersville

Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.

Baldwin Street in Georgetown Township

Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m.

8th Street and Central Ave. in Holland

Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Jamestown Baptist Church, 2472 Quincy St, Hudsonville

Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m.

Berlin Fairgrounds, 2008 Berlin Fair Dr., Marne

Monday, May 29 from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

St. Marys, 406 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake

Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.

Main Street and Centennial in Zeeland

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.