'Cookies with a Cause' to send homemade cookies, Christmas cards to Michigan troops overseas

Founder Shannon Pop says receiving cookies and a card can help service members dealing with homesickness during the holidays.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A group in Grand Rapids needs your help to bring holiday cheer to overseas service members this year.

Cookies with a Cause is hosting its fourth annual cookie drive in December. They are hoping to send 1,500 cookies to troops overseas to give them a taste of home for the holidays.

All Michigan troops will receive a dozen cookies with a handwritten Christmas card.

Cookies with a Cause creator Shannon Pop says the cookies can help troops dealing with homesickness during the holidays.

"You know, I love this idea, because I come from a military family. And my son is currently enlisted in the Army National Guard and he's currently deployed right now. So we know how much it means to soldiers to have a little bit of home at the holidays," Pop said.

If you want to help, you can bake a dozen or more homemade cookies and drop them off on Saturday, Dec. 3. People are also encouraged to include their own Christmas cards or children's drawings.

The following locations will be accepting cookies:

Sobie Meats, 3450 Remembrance Rd, Walker—9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Coopersvile Brewing Co., 1275 Randall St., Coopersville—11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Putt Putt's Bar, 1148 Fulton St. West, Grand Rapids—11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club, 11115 Northland Dr. NE, Rockford—11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

American Legion, Charles A. Conklin Post #28, 700 Harbor Dr, Grand Haven—Noon - 4 p.m.

Blue Water Cabinetry, 4845 Airline Rd, Suite 4, Muskegon—9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Find more on Cookies with a Cause on their Facebook page.

