Fireworks sales expected to be sky high amid canceled events

Community fireworks shows around the state are canceled due to COVID-19.

The annual 4th of July fireworks show above Heritage Landing in downtown Muskegon are canceled, as are shows planned for Whitehall and Grand Haven.

Those events draw thousands of spectators, and because of COVID-19 this year it's too risky to hold the celebrations.

Those cancellations are expected to send fireworks sales sky high and result in more backyard celebrations.

Scott Siembida at the Crazy Bill's Fireworks stand on Sherman Boulevard in Muskegon is now concerned about the amount of stock he has on hand to sell to customers between now and the 4th of July.

"I think I'm probably going to have to get some more product," he said Friday.

State of Michigan COVID-19 rules will limit the number of customers Siembida can allow inside his sales tent at one time. He hopes customers start shopping early this year.

In Muskegon Heights Fire, Chief Chris Dean expects higher than normal use of fireworks this 4th of July because the community events are canceled.

"The concern is that some of the people who aren't normally shooting off large amounts of fireworks at home are now going to shift to that," Dean said.

According to Dean approximately 10,000 Americans go to the hospital with fireworks injuries each year. He says even sparklers can cause third-degree burns.

"The tip of that sparkler is around 1,200 degrees," Dean said.

According to state law fireworks are allowed from June 29 to July 4 from 11 a.m. - 11:45 p.m.

You can only light fireworks on private property. Lighting them on a street, sidewalk or in a park is illegal.

Phantom Fireworks is providing a number of safety tips ahead of the 4th of July holiday to help users avoid injuries.

