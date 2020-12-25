Early Morning Rush: Friday, Dec. 25, 2020

Here's a look at the top stories of Christmas morning.

NORTE DAME CHRISTMAS EVE CONCERT | For the first time since 2019's devastating fire, music rang through Notre Dame Cathedral for a special Christmas Eve concert. Wearing hard hats and protective suits, the choir of the cathedral sang beneath the cathedral's stained-glass windows in the darkened church. Norte Dame is still transitioning from a precarious hazardous clean-up operation to becoming a massive reconstruction site.

THE BLIND BELL RINGER | Between the holidays of Thanksgiving and Christmas every year, it's hard to miss The Salvation Army Bell Ringers. They stand in the entryways of area stores, hoping for your donations which will help provide the essential gifts of food, shelter to those who need it. A bell ringer in Grand Rapids, who is challenged by blindness, is offering more than a continuous shake of his wrist, and his action is causing passersby to pause and do more than donate.

HOLIDAY STRESS | It's been quite a year. Full of chance, pivoting, and a lot of stress. That added stress could hand you a Christmas present you don't want -- a heart attack. A new study in the British Medical Journal found that there's a 37% increase in heart attacks on Christmas Eve. A preventative cardiologist from Spectrum Health shared some reminders and signs of a heart attack you should never ignore.

HANDLING HIGH EMOTIONS | Christmas is here and, as with any occasion involving presents, it can be tough for kids to deal with disappointment around gifts they receive. This is especially true for younger children, and those with developmental or emotional challenges. 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with holistic child psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens for some insight.

FORECAST | For those who wished for a White Christmas -- artic air and gusty winds kicked up lake-effect snow showers, granting those wishes. Light accumulation is possible Christmas Day, with higher amounts near the lakeshore. Get the full forecast here.

