Eastern Floral celebrates the season with 52nd Annual Holiday Open House

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that the cooler weather is here, it feels like it's time to start thinking about holiday shopping. 13 is ON YOUR SIDE with a great opportunity to get a jump start on your list.

Megen Kassuba with Eastern Floral joined the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Morning Team to share a range of gifts for every budget. All of them were featured during their 52nd Annual Holiday Open House Nov. 11-12, which was held at their location at 2836 Broadmoor Ave SE.

The holiday tradition included live reindeer, refreshments, design classes and activities for the whole family.

Rachael Goei VanderHeide with Eastern Floral says the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with the West Michigan community is special.

“The holiday open house has become a seasonal tradition for many in West Michigan,” Goei VanderHeide said. “It’s really fun for our family business to be such a special part of the season for local families for more than 50 years now.”

If you missed this open house, don't worry! You can still visit Eastern Floral and check out all their holiday goodies and find gifts for everyone on your list.

Visit their website for more information about Eastern Floral.

