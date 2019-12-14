HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The true meaning of Christmas can get lost in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, but Jenison Bible Church has an experience to remind you.

This is the seventh year the church is hosting their Bethlehem experience and live nativity scene.

For one weekend only, guests can come for free to dive into the streets of Bethlehem as they were when Mary and Joseph traversed them. The scene is set with shops, an innkeeper, tax collectors and even Roman guards. This part of the event is indoors.

After experiencing Bethlehem, guests head outside to walk through eight scenes of the live nativity. The tour is narrated and takes guests through the setting of the very first Christmas. Live actors and animals will make the scene unforgettable.

Once the tour finishes, cookies, hot chocolate, coffee and crafts are available.

The Bethlehem experience and live nativity are Saturday, December 14 from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday, December 15 from 5-7 p.m. The entire experience takes about an hour to complete.

