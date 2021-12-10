Family creates epic Halloween display in Ada

When they first moved in, they had no trick-or-treaters. That has since changed, all thanks to their incredible Halloween display.

Some of us simply carve a pumpkin for Halloween and call it good. But a family in Ada is much more passionate about spooky season.

Mike and Meg Hinkel have lived on McCabe Avenue in Ada Township for four years. When they first moved in, they had no trick-or-treaters, but that has since changed, all thanks to their incredible Halloween display.

The display has definitely become a fan favorite, and the Hinkels say they now get upwards of 100 trick-or-treaters.

According to the Hinkels, some of the pieces in their collection are store-bought, but others are handmade. And while the display is already incredible, it doesn’t sound like the family is planning to slow down any time soon. Although, Mike did say he might need a bigger barn to fit all the decorations.

If you’re interested in seeing the display, head on over to Ada. The home in on McCabe Avenue near Conservation.

