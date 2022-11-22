Farmgirl Flea Market's 'Christmas at Countryside' set to draw thousands of holiday shoppers

More than 200 vendors will set up holiday booths filled with décor, specialty food items, handmade gifts, books, clothing, furniture and more.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Thousands will be shopping local at the Farmgirl Flea Market's Christmas at Countryside event in Allendale this Friday and Saturday.

More than 200 vendors will set up holiday booths filled with décor, specialty food items, handmade gifts, books, clothing, furniture and more.

It's the fourth year for this Christmas market, and organizers say it's a wonderful one-stop-shop option to shop small and shop local.

"With the cost of gas, you don't have to drive from different store to different store, it's all right here. Over 200 vendors, come get your shopping done. There will be plenty of food trucks and lots of specialty treats," said Karen Mead, one of the co-owners of Farmgirl Flea. "And we did hear that Santa and Mrs. Claus are going to be shopping small this year so we welcome them."

It's all happening at Countryside Greenhouse in Allendale. Friday's hours are noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday's hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 each day. Kids 12 and under are no cost. Active military and vets are free.

Visit their website for more information.

