Firekeepers casino closing early on New Year's Eve to the public

Beginning at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, only invited guests with pre-issued access badges will be permitted to remain on the property.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Firekeepers casino and hotel in Battle Creek will be closing to the public at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31 out of an abundance of caution and to provide social distancing.

Beginning at 3 p.m., only invited guests with pre-issued access badges will be permitted to remain on property. Firekeepers will reopen to the public at 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1.

Firekeepers will be hosting New Years Eve festivities listed below:

Complimentary refreshments from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

$50, 525 hot seat giveaway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Special gift giveaway from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

$2 drink special from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information visit firekeeperscasino.com

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.