x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Holidays

Firekeepers casino closing early on New Year's Eve to the public

Beginning at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, only invited guests with pre-issued access badges will be permitted to remain on the property.
Credit: Battle Creek Enquirer file photo
FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Emmett Township.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Firekeepers casino and hotel in Battle Creek will be closing to the public at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31 out of an abundance of caution and to provide social distancing. 

Beginning at 3 p.m., only invited guests with pre-issued access badges will be permitted to remain on property. Firekeepers will reopen to the public at 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1. 

Firekeepers will be hosting New Years Eve festivities listed below:

  • Complimentary refreshments from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. 
  • $50, 525 hot seat giveaway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 
  • Special gift giveaway from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. 
  • $2 drink special from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

For more information visit firekeeperscasino.com

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.