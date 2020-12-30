Firekeepers casino closing early on New Year's Eve to the public

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Firekeepers casino and hotel in Battle Creek will be closing to the public at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31 out of an abundance of caution and to provide social distancing.
Beginning at 3 p.m., only invited guests with pre-issued access badges will be permitted to remain on property. Firekeepers will reopen to the public at 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1.
Firekeepers will be hosting New Years Eve festivities listed below:
- Complimentary refreshments from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- $50, 525 hot seat giveaway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Special gift giveaway from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- $2 drink special from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information visit firekeeperscasino.com
