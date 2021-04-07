Fireworks accidentally go off on Ocean City, MD beach

Ocean City responders initially thought there was a vehicle on fire in the area of Dorchester Street - but when they got there, found the fireworks exploding.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — On the morning of the Fourth of July, some of Ocean City, Maryland's fireworks unintentionally went off on a crowded beach.

A release from the Ocean City Fire Department said the fireworks were being set up for the town's show, planned for later that night.

A few hours later, the fire department canceled Ocean City's fireworks "out of an abundance of caution."

So this just happened in Ocean City, MD. pic.twitter.com/B0djA8JxF7 — Gilly Gene (@GillyOfThe412) July 4, 2021

A spokesperson for the fire department said some employee from the fireworks company were hurt in the accident, but they were expected to be okay. They didn't let paramedics take them to the hospital.

Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers said his team will be looking into what caused the fireworks to go off.

"Prior to the fireworks being off loaded from the vehicle, Fire Marshal's [sic] secure a safe zone around the fireworks and put other safety protocols in place. It is this very zone and safety protocols that kept anyone else from being injured," he wrote in a statement.

After the fire department announced the cancelation of the Ocean City fireworks show, a spokesperson said there would be a perimeter set up around the launching area for a while.

"A perimeter around the fireworks site has been established and will remain in place until the safety inspections are complete, which could take several days," a post on the department's Facebook read.

1:30 p.m.: Ocean City Fire Marshals are continuing safety inspections at each firework location after the unintended discharge of fireworks on the beach this morning. At this time, the cause of the fireworks discharge is unknown. A perimeter around the fireworks site has been established and will remain in place until the safety inspections are complete, which could take several days. At this time, areas of the Boardwalk have also been closed to pedestrian traffic until a thorough safety inspection has been completed. Due to an abundance of caution, all firework shows in Ocean City have been canceled. Updates will be provided as they become available.

