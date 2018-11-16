GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Breton Village Train has been a holiday tradition for many in West Michigan.

But when the Breton Village Mall tore down the indoor portion of the mall in 2017 as a part of a larger renovation, the train was displaced. The train had been displayed at the mall for more than 25 years.

This holiday season, the train found a new home at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. It will be on display at the museum starting Dec. 1.

Visitors can see the train for free at the museum. It is being installed by the Grand River Valley Railroad Club.

