GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — First responders working on the night of Christmas Eve aren't able to enjoy a meal with their families, but Northlawn Church in Grand Rapids made sure they were well fed for the holiday.

Northlawn hosted a free Christmas Eve supper for all on-duty emergency personnel from 5 to 8 p.m.

Volunteers offered a warm welcome and hot meal on a night when few other places were open to grab a bite to eat. They made sure the first responders were thanked for all they do throughout the year, especially on holidays.

This was the 19th year Northlawn has hosted a free dinner for fire, police and EMT personnel at the corner of Northlawn and Fuller Avenue NE.

