Free holiday pop-up shop in Whitehall giving back to those in need

The pop-up shop wants to give back this holiday season—and they need your help to do it.

WHITEHALL, Mich. — A pop-up shop in Whitehall is looking to spread holiday cheer and help those in need this weekend.

Held at the American Legion Algot Johnson Post 69, the free pop-up shop will allow visitors to select gifts, clothes and toys from the donated items at the shop. Even unopened hygiene products will be among the selection.

To add to the holiday cheer, a gift wrapping station will be available for visitors to wrap their selections. A coffee and hot chocolate bar will be included at the event, complete with baked goods to go along with it!

The shop is looking for donations of new and used items to provide at the event, including clothes, books, toys, winter gear, household items and nonperishable food products. Items will be accepted until 4 p.m. Saturday.

A full list of donation ideas, volunteer information and more details on the event can be found here.

"We all deserve joy this holiday season," the Facebook event reads. "Whether you're looking for a gift, or donating an item, everyone is welcome!"

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.