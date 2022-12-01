Gerald R. Ford International Airport hosting week-long holiday music festival

The Annual Holiday Music Festival is back for its 26th year, beginning on Dec. 5 and lasting through the week.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The sounds of the holidays will fill the Gerald R. Ford International Airport as local school choirs are set to perform the week of Dec. 5.

It's the 26th Annual Holiday Music Festival and it will feature 20 West Michigan choirs from grades 1st-12th all week long.

Kicking off on Monday, Dec. 5 and lasting through Friday, Dec. 9, the choirs will sing 20-minute sets throughout the day.

The choirs will be performing all of your holiday favorites during the week-long festival. Check out the schedule of choirs below.

Gerald R. Ford Airport Holiday Music Festival Schedule

Monday, Dec. 5

9:30 a.m. - Legacy Christian Honors Choir

12:30 p.m. - East Kentwood High School Varsity Voices

2 p.m. - Zeeland Christian School Chorus

Tuesday, Dec. 6

9:30 a.m. - Calvin Christian Chorale

11 a.m. - Lee High School Choir

1 p.m. - Byron Center West Middle School 7th Grade Choir

Wednesday, Dec. 7

9:30 a.m. - West Side Christian School 7/8th Grade Choir

11 a.m. - Wyoming Junior High Concert Choir

12:30 p.m. - Wyoming High School Honors Choir

2 p.m. - Legacy Home School Alliance Choir

Thursday, Dec. 8

9:30 a.m. - Moline Christian School 7/8th Grade Choir

10:15 a.m. - U-Prep Choir

11:30 a.m. - Grand Rapids Christian High Bella Voce

12:45 p.m. - City Chorale & Jeweltones

2 p.m. - Potter's House High School Choir

Friday, Dec. 9

9:30 a.m. - Barry County Christian School Concert Choir

10:15 a.m. - Shawmut Hills Middle School Choir

11:30 a.m. - North Park Montessori 7/8th Grade Choir

12:45 p.m. - Ottawa Hills High School Festival Choir

2 p.m. - South Christian High School Madrigals

All of the performances are free and open to the public. The concerts take place in the Airport Grand Hall, located just before the TSA checkpoint.

“Thank you to the many local school choirs for your preparation and participation in bringing joy to the Airport,” said Tory Richardson, Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority president and CEO. “We hope our passengers and guests can pause from the hustle and bustle of the season to enjoy these performances.”

Learn more about the festival here.

