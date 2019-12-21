KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is synonymous with the holidays. You see them all over, ringing bells and collecting money to provide vital human programs and services. But if you donate between Dec. 22 and Christmas Eve, every dollar will be matched with an additional dollar up to $130,000!

The "Give Once; Bless Twice" campaign is the result of community leaders, private donors and members of the Salvation Army's Grand Rapids Advisory Board.

All sources of donation in Kent County will be matched, including online, by phone and at Red Kettles.

To donate:

Visit one of the 60 kettle sites throughout Kent County

Donate Online

By phone 616-459-3433

By mail at 1215 Fulton Street East, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

The Salvation Army had overwhelming success on Giving Tuesday this year. They raised nearly $100,000 — $25,000 from donations and the other $75,000 from a Matching Gift Challenge just like the "Give Once; Bless Twice" campaign!

