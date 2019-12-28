GLADSTONE, Mich. — A small-town tradition in the Upper Peninsula spreads goodwill and helps a charity.

Firefighters riding in fire trucks went door-to-door last weekend in Gladstone, distributing candy canes while collecting food and $465 for the local St. Vincent de Paul branch.

The Daily Press in Escanaba says the tradition started more than 20 years ago with five volunteers and one truck.

Now more than 20 people are involved

Children eagerly looked out their windows as fire trucks decorated with Christmas lights went up and down Gladstone's streets, playing holiday music.

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.