GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Holiday events are happening all over West Michigan, including Grand Haven! The Jingle Bell Parade begins Saturday evening at 6 p.m.

This is the 28th year the Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce has put on the parade. There will be over 80 entries, including floats, musical groups, and of course Santa.

The parade will travel down Franklin Avenue to Harbor Drive then will go north on Harbor Drive to Washington Avenue. The parade will then go east on Washington to Central Park for the lighting of the community Christmas Tree.

The Christmas tree lighting will include a carol sung by Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Salvation Army Canteen will also be offering hot cocoa to the community.

